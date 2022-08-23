MSP Somerville celebrates 40 years in business

Sydney IT services firm Somerville is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a business this month, coming off of a strong year of growth after a boost in its customer base.

Established in 1982 by current CEO Craig Somerville, the company started out as an electrical contracting business before moving into the IT channel a few years later. Somerville now has a team of 80 staff working with some 500 midmarket customers in the education, banking and finance, professional services and manufacturing sectors.

“We’ve enjoyed a fantastic 40-year journey and over this time have both employed and worked alongside an amazingly talented, highly skilled and diverse workforce which enabled us to capitalise on our early success in the cloud to serve the needs of many of today’s high-profile enterprises,” Craig Somerville said.

“Over the years, we’ve tapped into this momentum to extend our offerings in the areas of networking, connectivity, security and managed services to satisfy the growing demand from our customers in the region.”

Some company key milestones below detail Somerville’s gradual move into becoming a major IT channel player in Australia:

1985: Somerville Networking Division established

1995: Systems Division established

1997: ISP service (Managed Security Service Provider) launched

2010: Opens Brisbane office

2011: Managed Services Division launched

2013: Private Cloud Services launched

2015: Cybersecurity Division defined

2021: Expanded network into New Zealand

Somerville also announced a $1.2 million national network upgrade earlier this year, using Cisco carrier network technologies to support its expanding customer base and cater to demanding connectivity requirements.

In the 2022 financial year, the company’s headcount rose 12 percent, turnover was up by 15 percent and the company achieved year-on-year growth of 20 percent.

“In the immediate future, the years ahead will see us laser focused on infrastructure and delivering innovation in multi-cloud while at the same time continuing to accelerate our security practice momentum. We’re absolutely stoked with excitement about the potential for technology to deliver a better tomorrow and looking forward to playing a part in realising the true potential of Australia’s digital future in the years ahead,” Somerville said.

“Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to extend a huge vote of thanks to all our past and current employees for their incredible dedication and contribution to supporting our culture of innovation and customer centricity which has stood the test of time over many decades. As in the past 40 years, our skilled employees will continue to enable us to bring best in class support to the evolving technology requirements of Australian business.”

Click through the arrows to see Somerville's staff party to celebrate the milestone.