Nutanix and Intel hosted several partners at the Formula 1 Melbourne Grand Prix, for the second year in a row.

Partners attending include Brennan IT, ASI Solutions, xAmplify, Perfekt, Invise and Imvelo, as well as Lenovo and Dicker Data.

According to Nutanix and Intel, it was a successful weekend which cemented existing relationships and fostered new ones.

Monique Lloyd (ASI Solutions), Chloe Curby (Watterson), Rosa Milin (Brennan IT) and Michael Ninness (xAmplify).