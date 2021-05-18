Outcomex unveils new Sydney office

Managed services provider Outcomex has unveiled its new Sydney head office, taking over a larger space to accommodate its growing footprint.

The new 530 square metre office in the was a result of 'extensive' renovations, combining three separate offices.

The new space was acquired following the growth of Outcomex's headcount, which started at 25 in 2016 to more than 100 this year.

Outcomex said one of the offices was once leased by the self-proclaimed creator of Bitcoin, Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, before it was raided by police during a 2015 investigation.

"With Outcomex’s reputation for innovation within the IoT space, it seems that creativity and ingenuity proliferate in the North Ryde office building," the company said.

Outcomex showcased its internet of things (IoT) solutions across the office, and its new meeting rooms that boast the latest collaboration systems from Cisco and Microsoft.

