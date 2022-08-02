Partners join Ingram Micro and Dell at their first in-person event in two years

Ingram Micro and Dell Technologies held their first joint in-person event in two years, bringing together 50 of their Australian partners for an evening of networking and celebration at Evergreen in Melbourne's Crown towers.

“This in- person event is not just the opportunity to reconnect with our partners but also to celebrate the milestones that we have achieved together over the years,” Ingram Micro CCE ANZ and SVP Tim Ament said.

Dell Technologies ANZ distribution lead Lynn Nicol said, “I was delighted to participate in this elegant event with Ingram Micro and many of our top partners."

"It was a fabulous opportunity to talk about our collaboration with channel in the data centre and re-engage with our valued partners after some time apart.”

Partners were also introduced to Dell's new modern storage offerings, launching the new Dell PowerStore 3.0 range.

Click through the arrows to see who attended the event.



Pictured: Lynn Nicol (Dell) and Tim Ament (Ingram Micro)