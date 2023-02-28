Photos: CRN Kickstarter 2023

CRN Kickstarter 2023 welcomed IT and digital service providers for breakfast today to hear about key upcoming opportunities for IT businesses.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel, attendees received a preview of CRN's Kickstarter report, which looks at business opportunities for IT and digital services providers in FY22-23.

Guests also heard several panellists speak about important business topics for 2023, including the outlook for MSPs, cyber and risk, selling to government, the rise of digital and edge IT prospects.

The event was sponsored by NinjaOne, Netskope, LastPass, Ingram Micro Cloud and AWS.