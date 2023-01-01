Photos: IT buyers take centre stage at CRN Pipeline 2023

CRN Pipeline 2023 kicked off yesterday afternoon on the Queensland Gold Coast with more than 150 technology partners hearing from major IT buyers and key channel players about array of pressing business and IT issues.

Held by the beach at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Gold Coast, the event also brought together 17 sponsors and special guests from leading corporate and smaller customer businesses to share insights with partners.

Among the issues on stage on day one were cloud cost control, what AI means for channel partners, the evolving cybersecurity opportunity and sustainable power management were.

Highlights included leaders from Suncorp Group, Seek and technology challenger Alex Bank shared their pressing business and technology priorities.