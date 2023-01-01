Photos: Meet the winners of the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

More than 200 Australian IT partners, their customers, technology vendors and distributors celebrated stand-out IT projects, platforms and innovations last night at the 2023 CRN Impact Awards.

The winners achieved everything from helping three separate councils separate while saving the client half a million dollars a year, moving a major United States financial client's on-premise trade surveillance technology to cloud native architecture, supporting an indigenous-owned organisation with an aerial drone program using 5G network to connect elders with the operations of their local rangers.

Winners also created a solution using advanced regression models to optimise lead generation and predict program outcomes, and streamlined business case briefing and approval processes for one of the world's largest retailers, amongst other accomplishments.