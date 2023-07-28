Photos: Mini-gallery from Synnex Alliance Sydney 2023

IT partners and vendors converged on the Sydney International Convention Centre on July 26 for the Synnex Alliance expo.

The event kicked off with research laying out customer and partner priorities and a panel discussion panel about partner opportunities.

In the panel hot seats were, from left to right in the photo above, Director of Google Cloud Partnerships Angela Coronica, HP’s Head of Personal Systems in Australia and New Zealand, Rachael Williams, and Microsoft Partner Technology Strategist Philip Meyer.

One of the themes of the discussion was adding more value and drawing more revenue from each customer. Hybrid IT, envionmental sustainability, analytics, security, and doing more with less were among the topics discussed.

AI was unsurprisingly a focus, with partners told that unlocking data with AI will differentiate them, and not to confuse ChatpGPT with generative AI search platforms that run on different guardrails.

Partners that help answer key questions for customers about how to test and build an AI model in a trusted, secure way will win the customers’ “hearts and minds”, it was argued.

Click the arrows on the photo above to see a small selection of photos from the Synnex Alliance 2023 Sydney event.