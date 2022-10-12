Photos of CRN's partner panel discussion with N-able

N-able has teamed up with CRN, hosting partner event N-Gage at Pier One hotel in Sydney, in order to reconnect with industry partners after lockdown.

Attending the event included N-able's senior leadership team, the Sydney sales team and the entire Partner Success Team were at the event

Presentations covered N-able’s Backup & Disaster Recovery product, Cove Data Protection, as well as DNS Filtering and EDR (Endpoint Detection & Response) solution

The partner panel discussion included Paul Foley (Procision IT), Chris Motton (Advance Computers), Rube Sayed (Datcom Cloud), Claudio Antoneli (SystemCraft) and Bill Lunam (Kinetics Group).



Pictured L to R: Andrew Birmingham, Paul Foley , Chris Motton, Rube Sayed, Claudio Antoneli and Bill Lunam.

