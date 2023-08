After an insightful day one, the second day of Pipeline 2023 kicked off with a welcome from Velvet-Belle Templeman as she talked through what's in store - from insightful discussions with distributors, and marketing workshops by MSPs to Golf and Poker tournaments.

Distributors and marketplace partners took the stage and spoke out on a range of challenges faced by partners.

Mogrify's Melanie Unwin debutes Mogrify's survey of IT buyers and more than 100 channel partners - discussing marketing tactics for channel business.