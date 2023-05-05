Photos: See who was at CRN Channel Meets Security in Sydney

IT partners and vendors converged on Sydney's Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park yesterday evening to unpack evolving security opportunties and challenges at CRN Channel Meets: Security event.

The event drew a diverse crowd, from small IT firms to large service providers.

On the agenda was cyber insurance and partners' liability, governance, risk and compliance, data protection and cyber resilience.

The first panel discussion of the night featured Daniel Goffredo (Microsoft), Engaish Sapra (Ingram Micro Cloud), Michael Brooke (rhipe, a Crayon Company) and Steve Hunter (Arctic Wolf) who discussed cyber insurance and partners' liability and evolving governance risk and compliance issues.