Photos: See who was at Ingram Experience Melbourne 2023



IT partners converged on the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre earlier this week for the Ingram Micro Australia’s Ingram Experience event.

Attendees were promised speakers from the industry's biggest companies and expert-led sessions designed to help them “stay ahead of the curve”.

The “future of distribution” was also on the agenda, with Ingram Micro pitching how its Xvantage platform will help partners.

Ingram Micro Australia chief Tim Ament recently laid out the vision for the upcoming fourth quarter launch of Xvantage, touting the move as a “big pivot” to platform-based automation for the way it does business with partners. link

In Melbourne, attendees also heard from Dell Technologies, Microsoft, HPE, HP, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Carbon Black, Fortinet, Schneider Electric, BlueJeans by Verizon, Lenovo and Zebra Technologies.

