Photos: The 2022 CRN Fast50 Top 10 & Editorial Award winners

The fastest growing Australian IT and digital services companies have been recognised at the 2022 CRN Fast50 Awards in Sydney.

Now in its 14th year, the CRN Fast50 recognises the fastest-growing IT and digital services providers in Australia, based on year-on-year revenue growth. The awards are powered by Macquarie Bank and sponsored by Arrow, Kaseya, rhipe and Telstra. Read the full story here.

Pictured is the team from the 10th place award winner, data and analytics specialist Bi3 Technologies. The company has established its credentials at the big end of town, including by helping a major airport deal with an influx of people after lockdowns ended. In its last financial year, it doubled its workforce and more than doubled its revenue to $4.8 million dollars.