Photos: The IT channel celebrates at the 2022 CRN Fast50 Awards

The fastest growing Australian IT and digital services companies have been recognised at the 2022 CRN Fast50 Awards in Sydney, which are powered by Macquarie Bank and sponsored by Arrow, Kaseya, rhipe and Telstra. Watch the 2022 CRN Fast50 presentation, and see the photos of the 2022 Fast50 top 10 and Editorial Award winners.

From left to right: Ethan Lancaster, Rosie Lancaster, Grace Manley, Sofia Lancaster, James Lancaster (Renew IT)

Click the arrows on the photo above to see more. We will be adding more photos throughout the day, so check back later for more!