Photos: The who's who of the 2023 CRN Pipeline expo

For a snapshot of the evolving nature of the Australian IT channel, look no further than these photos of this week's CRN Pipeline expo.

From a new automation startup born from a Sydney MSP, to a cloud communications provider with an engineering team which builds its own solutions and augments partners with services, and some of the world's largest distributors, the Pipeline expo offered partners a smorgasboard of offerings to learn about and people to quiz them about.

Pictured from left to right is Jim Cantor, Nick Beaugeard and Scott Atkinson (TribeTech).