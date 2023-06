Ingram Micro Australia's SVP and chief country executive Tim Ament opened the event.

He laid out the vision for Ingram's upcoming launch of its Xvantage platform in Australia in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ament talked up the way Xvantage will connect vendors and partners: “Being able to have APIs that go in and connect and do things like pull special pricing from Cisco, then be able to provide that special pricing to the partners."

He also spoke about Ingram's journey in bringing together its cloud and traditional businesses and the reorganisation of its vendor and sales teams.