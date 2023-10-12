Privacy laws on agenda at CRN Channel Meets Melbourne

Security partners separated industry spin around insurance, GRC, data protection and resilience from business realities at CRN Channel Meets Security session in Melbourne yesterday evening.

With privacy laws for small business on the cards for 2023, emerging vendors in the Australian market, and the AI story evolving with the upcoming arrival of Microsoft Security CoPilot, we had plenty to chew over.

The event was sponsored by Arctic Wolf, Dicker Data, Cisco, Leader, Microsoft, Trellix and Trustwave. Joining the discussion on stage were Trustwave's Grant Hutchons, Dicker Data's Vickie Madeleine, Cisco's Corien Vermaak, Trellix's Luke Power, Arctic Wolf's David Hayes and Microsoft's James Buzzard.

Thanks to all the guess and sponsors who joined us.