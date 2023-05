Red Hat awarded several Australian and New Zealand partners at its ANZ partner day last week.

Partners were awarded from 10 different categories, with over 50 partner organisations present at the event.

Red Hat ANZ senior director and head of ecosystems Garry Gray said the partner day was held to "celebrate and recognise the innovative work our partners are doing in the region and the impact they are making across businesses and industries."

Click through to see which partners snagged awards.