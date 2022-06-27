Resellers, vendors come together for CRN Kickstarter 2022

CRN held its annual Kickstarter Forum on 23 June at The Fullerton Hotel in Sydney CBD, bringing together resellers, vendors and distributors to discuss their business experiences from the past year and discusses the landscape of the IT channel in the forthcoming year.

Topics discussed included the following:

Borders reopening and some of the country’s biggest industries re-emerging from a two-year hiatus.

With an election in the offing, how will government spending on technology and digital programs create new opportunities for partners?

How will business investment and consumer spending change and how can we utilise that understanding to Kickstart 2022?

This year's Kickstarter was sponsored by Arcserve, Arrow, BeyondTrust, NBN Co, Connectwise, Datto, N-Able, Rhipe, Vocus and Paessler.

Click through the arrows to see who attended the event.