Adelaide-headquartered distributor Leader brought together resellers across Australia at its ICT trade show Leader Expo 2023 Sydney earlier this month.

Held at the Commbank Stadium, Leader Expo hosted some 1000 attendees and 30 vendors.

The event’s central theme was “The Future of AI”, with nine keynote speeches from technology vendors including Microsoft, Lenovo, Yealink, Intel, Ubiquiti, Watchguard and Teltonika.

Click through the arrows to see who were spotted at Leader Expo 2023 Sydney.