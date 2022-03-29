Six things to know about HP's US$3.3b Poly buy

A supply chain game changer for Poly
HP said it will use its supply chain prowess to improve Poly supply chain issues.
HP boss Enrique Lores said the tech giant's scale would be key to helping cure the supply chain issues faced by Poly, a US$1.7 billion company.
“It is important to realize that in situations like the one we are facing scale matters,” Lores told CNBC, “scale to support and drive our business will help us to make a difference from a component availability perspective (for Poly).”
Poly recently rolled out a Renew pilot program for its channel partners grappling with Poly supply chain issues. That program is aimed at helping partners work around product availability roadblocks with recycled or refurbished hardware.
The Renew program was launched to help address the supply chain issues, Poly Channel Chief Nick Tidd recently told CRN US at the time. “I had a supply chain problem, and so, I’m trying to get my own product back,” he said. “And two, the upgrade cycle. We wanted our partners to be able to have a mechanism to get credit for the trade-in, but also give a voucher for future purchase. We’re now just two months into that and we’re day over day increasing the number of partners that are taking advantage of it.”
Tidd advised partners to take advantage of video conferencing everywhere and mobile enablement. “My message to the partners for 2022 is take advantage of the transitions that we’re seeing as we embrace a return to work and hybrid work -- be aware of the transitions [and] ensure that you’re equipped for those transitions,” Tidd told CRN US at the time.
“As somebody who has been most of my career has been in networking and [unified communications] UC, the next window is definitely centred around video everywhere and mobile enablement, so pay very close attention to the personas of how the technology is being used and don’t sell on function and feature, but sell on use.”
In October last year, Poly appointed Leader as a national distributor for its consumer and business products.
“We are very excited that Poly has chosen Leader to spearhead their prosumer range of products through this year and into the future. As one of Australia’s largest truly national IT distributors, the Poly consumer eTail product line is a perfect addition to our existing range,” said Leader Computers managing director Theo Kristoris in a statement.