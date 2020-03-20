Tech gadgets to help survive working from home

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

With many schools being cancelled, working from home may also mean working with your family around. Indulging in a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones may be very much called for under the circumstances. While Bose's Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 are not cheap, they sound amazing and pretty much make the outside world disappear (as we can attest to after buying our own pair). Along with wireless connectivity, the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 offer improved noise cancellation with a six-microphone array that can block even the most disruptive sounds. Meanwhile, two microphones are included for improved voice pickup. The headphones also have a touch-sensitive pad on the right earcup to enable touch commands for volume control, changing the song or starting/stopping a track.

Additionally, the Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 offer varying levels of noise cancellation that can be adjusted with a button on the headphones. That means users can decide whether to totally--or only partially--block out the sounds around them. And, the headphones offer voice control with Siri, the Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa assistant, while featuring an impressive 20 hours of battery life.