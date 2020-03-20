Tech gadgets to help survive working from home

D-Link DWR-956 wireless AC1200 4G LTE Router
The DWR-956, a wireless AC1200 4G LTE Router with Gigabit Ethernet Ports and VoIP capability, equipped with a built-in LTE modem. The modem provides 3G/4G mobile connectivity with existing SIM into the SIM Slot.
The simultaneous Dual-Band DWR-956 Router supports security standards including WPA/WPA2, MAC address filtering, WPS and WMM. It uses DWR-956 for wireless network at home, in offices, or any pop-up area that requires instant Internet connectivity.
The device is also equipped for switching the Wi-Fi network off and on if needed. For example, you can switch the Router’s Wireless LAN off by pressing the button, disabling Wireless connectivity, yet still allowing devices connected to the physical Gigabit LAN ports of the Router to stay connected.
The DWR-956 is also equipped with an FXS port which allows connection of an analogue phone for calls via the Internet (subject to your ISP’s service conditions).