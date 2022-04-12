Ten tips for vendor account execs to leverage partners

Over the last six months, our single most requested workshop has been training enterprise account executives to better leverage partners to win business and grow revenue.

From our experience, vendor account executives (ie. salespeople who engage directly with end-users) can be one of the best, or worst, resources a vendor can provide for their partners, depending on how they operate.

Done well, it can accelerate the sales process, educate partners on how to sell your products, and build a strong relationship between your two organisations. Done poorly, it can breed a lack of trust, leading to partners actively concealing information from you.

Given the interest in this topic, we thought we’d share our Top 10 Tips for account executives (AEs) to better engage with, and leverage, partner salespeople to win business.