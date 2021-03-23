The 10 hottest Google Cloud tools to watch in 2021

Google Cloud, riding a digital transformation wave that’s been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, continues to push out new products and services reflecting its multi-cloud and industry-specific strategy.

Recent new tools include bare metal and telecommunications industry-geared variations of its hybrid and multi-cloud Anthos platform that allows customers to build and manage applications across their on-premise data centers, Google Cloud Platform and competitors’ clouds. Google Cloud also continues to push out new database capabilities with Cloud SQL Insights and the serverless Database Migration Service announced in November.

The No. 3 cloud provider finished 2020 with US$13.05 billion in cloud revenue from its Google Cloud Platform services and Google Workspace collaboration tools, representing 46.6 percent year-over-year. Its future contract backlog grew to US$30 billion in the last quarter, up from US$19 billion.

Here’s a look at some of the hottest Google Cloud tools to watch in 2021.