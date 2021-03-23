The 10 hottest Google Cloud tools to watch in 2021

Database Migration Service
The serverless Database Migration Service (DMS) is designed to support migrations of MySQL, PostgreSQL and SQL Server databases to Cloud SQL – Google Cloud’s fully managed relational database service and one of its fastest-growing offerings – with minimal downtime.
At its launch in November, Andi Gutmans, general manager and vice president of engineering for databases at Google Cloud, described DMS as the “simple, easy, fast track to the cloud.”
“You can think about the Database Migration Service as being a super simple serverless way -- meaning customers don’t have to manage any servers -- to basically replicate databases from their on-premises environments into Cloud SQL,” Gutmans told CRN at the time. “They can also use it to replicate from other clouds or from self-managed databases on the Google Cloud.”
DMS is available in preview for MySQL, with limited access to PostgreSQL, and SQL Server coming soon. It uses a database’s native replication capabilities to maximize fidelity and reliability for like-to-like migrations across compatible source and destination database engines.