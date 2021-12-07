The 15 coolest products at AWS Re:Invent 2021

A dog-like robot that is used to inspect industrial environments, a platform to turn Java applications into microservices, and a drone that brings together artificial intelligence and 5G.

These offerings from Boston Dynamics, vFunction and Qualcomm, respectively, were among the devices and software demonstrations filling the conference floors of The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas last week for Amazon Web Services’ cloud computing-focused Re:Invent conference.

Held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, this year’s hybrid Re:Invent was in person and online, unlike last year’s event, which was held online only due to the pandemic. Attendees of 2021 re:Invent needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and masked.

Here’s a look at the products and services that stood out at this year’s re:Invent.

This article originally appeared at crn.com