The 15 coolest products at AWS Re:Invent 2021

Xilinx Alveo
Representatives from semiconductor company Xilinx were on site at re:Invent to discuss AWS EC2 VT1 instances powered by Xilinx’s Alveo U30 media accelerators for video transcoding.
The Alveo U30 streamed video live from the show floor, transcoded it and steamed it back while reporting latency. The video was viewable in AWS as it transcoded 16 times faster than real-time, according to the company.
The offering is available for on-premises deployments with AWS Outposts. Users can launch VT1 instances with Amazon ECS and EKS for containerised transcoding applications.
The VT1 instances became generally available in September, according to AWS.
The Alveo U30 fits into a single PCIe slot. It supports up to two channels of 4kp60 video streams. A single card supports up to eight 1,080p60 streams and subdivides into lower resolutions down to 48 channels of 540p video resolution or below. The card supports H.264 and HEVC standards and operates at 25 watts a card. It can decode and encode up to 48 video streams simultaneously, according to Xilinx.
US-based AMD is expected to close its US$35 billion acquisition of Xilinx by the end of the year.
Earlier this year, San Jose-based Xilinx unveiled a new FPGA-based, 100-Gbit Alveo SN1000 SmartNIC meant to bring software-defined hardware acceleration to CPU-offload functions, an easy programming interface and the ability to create or tweak network functions, preventing the need to replace hardware for fast-changing data centre environments.