The biggest acquisitions in the Australian IT channel for 2020

3 December
Kogan acquires NZ-based reseller Mighty Ape for $122m
Kogan.com acquired New Zealand-based PC and consumer technology reseller Mighty Ape for $122 million.
Mighty Ape runs online stores across New Zealand and Australia, selling consumer products in the gaming, toys and other entertainment categories. Some of its offerings include PC components, peripherals, software, as well as consumer technology like smartphones, imaging, audio and more.
The company has 690,000 unique customers and 895,000 subscribers. Most of its staff are based in New Zealand, including 161 full-time staff. Mighty Ape also operates a purpose-built distribution centre in Auckland.
