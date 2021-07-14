The biggest channel job moves in 2021, so far

VMware names new ANZ channel chief
11 May
Virtualisation vendor VMware appointed Olga Specjalska to lead its newly restructured channel partner ecosystem in Australia and New Zealand.
Specjalska directly replaced ANZ head of channels Neels du Plooy, who left the company in April, while also getting a wider remit in the new role of ANZ director of partner business.
Specjalska was promoted from her role as ANZ marketing director to lead the team responsible for VMware’s ecosystem go-to-market program in ANZ, including distribution, global systems integrators and outsourcing, OEMs, solution providers, services partnerships, partner readiness and business development.
“I look forward to working closely with our partners across Australia and New Zealand to support our customers’ unique needs as they evolve their technology strategies,” Specjalska said.
