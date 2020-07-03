The biggest channel job shifts of Q2 2020

Infrastructure monitoring vendor LogicMonitor names new APAC channel chief
1 July
IT infrastructure monitoring software vendor LogicMonitor appointed Swapnil Shah as its new APAC alliances and channel manager.
Shah, who will be based in Sydney, was hired out of Infosys where he was an associate director for its ANZ business, specifically in its cloud, infrastructure and security services division
In his new role, Shah will oversee the region’s current channel partners and alliances, while also seeking new opportunities to support the company’s continued growth across Asia-Pacific.
