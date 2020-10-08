The biggest global tech layoffs in 2020 so far

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on tech workers in the US and around the world. Because of lockdowns and other restrictions, many employees in 2020 were laid off despite moves by the US government such as the Payroll Protection Program which helped many small and midsize businesses, and a few enterprises, continue payroll for a limited time. However, in the end, the unemployment rate in the US reached the near-record level of 14.7 percent in April, but has since slowly retreated to 8.4 percent as of early this month.

Tech workers, however, were for the most part spared the worst effects of the pandemic as employers learned how to help most if not all of their employees get set up to work from home. That said, tech workers were not immune to the increased unemployment from the pandemic, as some IT companies had to close certain projects or change how they sold or supported products and services.

CRN USA in the following pages looks at the 10 biggest tech layoffs of 2020 so far. The difficulty with such a list is that the word “biggest” can mean many things. It may be based on the absolute number of people laid off, or the number of employees laid off relative to the total company headcount. Or it may be the biggest impact overall to the company. And to complicate things, relatively few company actually admitted the actual number tech employees laid off.

For this list, CRN is looking at some the biggest tech layoffs based on the overall impact of those layoffs.



EDITORS NOTE: Some entries from the original CRN USA story were omitted as they were only US-based companies.