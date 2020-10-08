The biggest global tech layoffs in 2020 so far

ConnectWise
ConnectWise in early July carried out “large-scale” layoffs as part of what CEO Jason Magee called in a letter to employees a “tough decision” to make the IT service management platform healthier for the long term, according to the company and two sources.
“This decision was hard, but purposeful,” Magee said. “It allows us to remain healthy and puts us back on track to execute against our plan, so we can continue to invest in strategic areas that will move the company forward: making our products more secure, creating a unified platform, transforming partner experience, and helping our partners achieve their vision of success.”
Sources told CRN USA that the layoffs at the business automation software provider were “large scale,” amounting to about 4 percent of the company’s entire workforce, ConnectWise later confirmed. Many of those laid off seem to have been from the ConnectWise Automate platform.
“We had a plan in place for 2020 for our business, that allowed us to align and invest for the future. Like many others, as a result of COVID-19 and the continued global economic uncertainty, we experienced a disruption in our ability to execute on those plans and needed to make the tough decision to pivot on our approach,” Magee said.
In his letter, Magee said, “The cuts were tactically made across the company, and ConnectWise is in a healthier position to better invest resources where partners need us most. It ensures we can continue to be resilient and flexible to ongoing change and need, better enabling both our partners and ConnectWise to persevere together in our combined future.”