The biggest IT channel job shifts of 2020

10 December
VMware COO Rajiv Ramaswami joins Nutanix as its new CEO
Nutanix has a new CEO and president in VMware’s chief operating officer, Rajiv Ramaswami, a longtime industry veteran who has led VMware’s cloud products and services development for the past four years.
“I have long admired Nutanix as a formidable competitor, a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions and a leader in cloud software,” said Ramaswami in a statement Wednesday. “Working closely with the board, the management team, and the more than 6,000 talented Nutanix employees around the world, we will build on Nutanix’s strong foundation of continuous innovation, collaboration and customer delight. Together, we will capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead and deliver on the company’s next phase of growth and value creation.”
Ramaswami served as chief operating officer of products and cloud services at VMware from 2016 to this month. Prior to VMware, Ramaswami was executive vice president and general manager for infrastructure and networking at Broadcom, where he helped establish Broadcom as a leader in data center, enterprise and carrier networking.
