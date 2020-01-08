The biggest IT channel job shifts of 2020

Despite the uncertainty around the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IT channel saw plenty of people changing roles and employers over the past year.

CRN compiled all the jobn shifts we've reported throughout 2020 in this photo gallery.

Click the navigation arrows on each photo or use the arrow keys on your keyboard to scroll through our list.

Know about a key local appointment that we missed? Email us at crneditors@crn.com.au