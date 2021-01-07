The biggest Microsoft stories for the Australian channel in 2020

The importance of information technology and specific software applications in the past year can not be understated.

As the world adapted to new working models amid COVID-19, technology was instrumental to the continuation of work, as well as staying connected.

It's no surprise then that some of the most-read stories among our Microsoft coverage on CRN Australia for 2020 were to do with Microsoft Teams, as you'll see by scrolling through the biggest Microsoft stories we published last year.

Use your keyboard arrow keys or the buttons on the edge of each image to scroll through the slideshow.