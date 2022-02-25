The biggest moves by Intel's Pat Gelsinger in his first year

Data Platform Group reorganisation
In June last year, Gelsinger announced a restructuring of Intel’s Data Platform Group, which housed the chipmaker’s businesses for data centre, edge and network chips. The reorganisation split the group into two business units: the Datacenter and AI Group, which includes the company’s Xeon, FPGA, Optane memory and Habana Labs AI products; and the Network and Edge Group, which brought together products from the Network Platforms Group, Internet of Things Group and Connectivity Group.
In conjunction with the reorganisation, Gelsinger ousted the leader of the Data Platform Group, Navin Shenoy, and named longtime Intel executive Sandra Rivera to lead the Datacenter and AI Group. The Network and Edge Group, on the other hand, would be led by McKeown, a former part-time Intel fellow and co-founder of Barefoot Networks, which Intel acquired in 2019. The restructuring of the Data Platform Group was accompanied by the creation of the Software and Advanced Technology Group, which Gelsinger appointed former VMware CTO Greg Lavender (pictured) to lead, and the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, which is being led by chip architect Raja Koduri.
Intel revealed in late January that it would begin reporting revenue for the Datacenter and AI Group, the Network and Edge Group, the Accelerated Computing Systems in financial results for the fiscal year 2022.