The biggest telco and NBN stories of 2019

Telstra, TPG, Vocus and Optus say they aren't an NBN bottleneck
15 April
Telstra and Vocus, who are among a handful of telcos that supply dark fibre or backhaul services to and from NBN points of interconnect, said their services are not a bottleneck to the NBN user experience, and that any bottleneck sits with NBN Co itself.
Four telcos - Telstra, TPG, Optus and Vocus - responded earlier this week to a proposal by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to impose a data collection exercise on the industry - known as a record keeping rule or RKR.
The proposed data collection would require industry players to submit detailed data regularly on connections they maintained to NBN points of interconnect (PoI), where access seekers such as retail services providers connect.
