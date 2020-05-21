The channel's best WFH setups

The Australian IT channel isn't short on its own share of tech geeks, investing their hard-earned cash on decked out home setups designed both for work and play.

We've reached out to a number of Aussie channel partners to show off their home setups. We've also included some staff from a few IT vendors.

Click through the arrows to see some of the decked out PCs, laptops and other tech from your fellow channel colleagues.

Pictured: Adrian Sanguineti, technical consultant at Veritec