The coolest servers using AMD’s new EPYC Milan CPUs

AMD has kicked off the launch of its third-generation EPYC Milan processors with a major promise: the new chips will go into more than 100 server platforms this year.

The chipmaker called third-generation EPYC “the highest-performance server processor in the industry, at the socket level and at the per-core level” across every core-count boundary for cloud, enterprise and high-performance computing workloads.

The company said internal tests show the new processors are two times faster than Intel’s second-generation Xeon Scalable chips.

The new Milan processors are compatible with server platforms for AMD’s second-generation EPYC processors while supporting all the new features, like Secure Nested Paging and Shadow Stack. For that reason, company executives believe adoption of Milan will be faster than the previous generation.

Among the server vendors supporting the launch of AMD’s new EPYC Milan processors are ASUS, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Supermicro. What follows are some of the coolest servers that have been announced as part of the processor launch.