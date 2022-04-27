The coolest vendor products spotted at AWS Summit San Francisco 2022

ClearScale Data Strategy Assessment
ClearScale, a US-based AWS partner that offers managed services, cloud migrations, data analytics and other solutions, was among the vendors on site for the April AWS Summit.
The company has five services available on AWS’ Marketplace, including a data strategy assessment, a Windows workloads optimization and licensing assessment (OLA), a Windows migration assessment, a data lake setup and an application modernization accelerator.
Over the summer, ClearScale CEO Pavel Pragin told CRN US that some existing Microsoft customers are still choosing Microsoft over AWS. But what’s winning AWS new contracts is a long-term bet that AWS will stick around and continue to invest in the best products and services.
The company was founded in 2011, according to ClearScale.