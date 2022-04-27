The coolest vendor products spotted at AWS Summit San Francisco 2022

A 3D tracking service for athletes from Intel, a data strategy assessment from ClearScale and a stream processing platform from Edge Delta were among the coolest vendor products showcased at Amazon Web Services’ Summit event in San Francisco held Wednesday and Thursday.

Thousands of attendees, dozens of vendors and about a dozen protesters gathered for the Summit, part of a series of in-person events dedicated to spreading skills and knowledge around the cloud giant’s offerings.

Other in-person AWS Summits this year are planned for Madrid; Stockholm; Berlin; Israel; Washington D.C.; Milan; Australia; Canada and New Delhi, according to the company.

Here were the vendors that impressed on the Summit’s exhibit floor.

This article originally appeared at crn.com