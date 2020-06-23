The newest Windows business laptops for 2020

PC vendors released a number of new business-oriented laptops with thin-and-light form factors and longer than ever battery life.
Display: 15 inches 1080p
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core Processors up to i7 vPro
RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz
Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe/NVMe Class 35 SSDs
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics
Display: 14 inches 1080p
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core Processors up to i7 vPro
RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz
Storage: Up to 2TB PCIe/NVMe Class 40 SSDs
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics
Display: 14 inches up to 4K
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core Processors up to i7 vPro
RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR3 2133MHz
Storage: Up to 1TB SSD
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics
Display: 13.3 inches up to 1080p
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core Processors up to i7 vPro
RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR3 2133MHz
Storage: Up to 1TB SSD
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics
Display: 12.3 inches (1920x1280)
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core Processors up to i7 vPro
RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz
Storage: Up to 1TB SSD
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 620
Display: 14 inches 1080p
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core Processors up to i7
RAM: Up to 16GB LDDR3 2133MHz
Storage: Up to 4TB SSD (2x 2TB drives)
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics 620
Display: 14 inches 1080p
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core Processors up to i7
RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz
Storage: Up to 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics
Display: 15.6 inches, 4K
CPU: Intel Core i9-9988HK
RAM: 32GB DDR4 2666MHz
Storage: Up to 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Integrated UHD Graphics
Display: 13.9 inch 3000x2000
CPU: Intel Core i7-10510U
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB SSD
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce MX250
Display: 15.6 inch 4K
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core and Xeon
RAM: Up to 128GB DDR4
Storage: Up to 4TB SSD
Graphics: Up to Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000
Display: 15.6 inch
CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core up to i9 vPro
Graphics: Up to Nvidia GeForce 1650Ti