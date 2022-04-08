The six new designations replacing Microsoft's Gold and Silver competencies

Solutions Partner For Security
The “solutions partner for security” designation is meant to replace Microsoft’s enterprise mobility management and security gold and silver competencies.
The path to 70 points to reach this new designation includes 10 points available for at least five net M365 customer associations or adds in the trailing 12 months. Partners can also get 10 points for at least five net Azure customer adds in that time period for a total of 20 points.
Eligible M365 products include Azure Active Directory Premium (AADP), Microsoft Defender for Office 365 (MDO), Microsoft Defender for Endpoints (MDE), Microsoft Defender for Identity (MDI), Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) and Intune.
Eligible Azure products include Sentinel, Azure Defender, Network Security, Identity and Access Management.
To count as a net new M365 customer, the customer must have a unique tenant identifier and must go from zero paid seats the prior month to 25 paid seats in the current month.
Customers that had 25 paid seats the prior month and went to zero in the current month are considered lost customers and count against the security partner.
To count as a net new Azure customer, the customer must have a unique top parent identifier (TPID) and go from a monthly average of less than US$25 in Azure security consumed revenue the prior year to a monthly average of at least US$100 in consumed revenue for the trailing 12 months.
Customers that go from a monthly average of US$100 in Azure security consumed revenue the prior year to a monthly average of less than US$25 in consumed revenue for the current trailing 12 months are considered lost customers and count against the partner.
Security partners can get 40 points for six engineers with certain certifications. The employees must have the Microsoft 365 Security Administrator Associate and Azure Security Engineer certification. They must then choose to become a certified Microsoft Security Operations Analyst, Microsoft Identity and Access Administrator or a Microsoft Information Protection Administrator.
Although Microsoft plans to release an update that combines points for net M365 and Azure customer adds, deployments and usage growth, for now those achievements are kept separate for security partners. Monthly M365 protected users and Azure security consumption revenue are calculated at the end of every month.
For now, security partners can earn 10 points if they have at least three M365 customers with 15 percent of monthly protected users deployed. A deployment must have at least 25 paid seats in the current month in the production tenant environment.
Monthly protected users are counted per workload at the tenant level and summed up per workload across the paid subscriptions under the tenant. A tenant counts if it was below the threshold 12 months ago and crossed that threshold once or more during the trailing 12 months.
Security partners can get 10 points for three customers with more than US$12,000 in Azure security consumed revenue during the trailing 12 months. Customers must have crossed the threshold at least once during the trailing months to count.
Security partners can get 10 points for 2,500-plus net total memory protection unit (MPU) growth for the trailing 12 months. They can also earn 10 points for at least US$25,000 in net total Azure security consumed revenue growth during that period.
Benefits for security partners include US$6,000 a year in Azure production credits, US$12,000 a year in Azure development and test credits, 25 Visual Studio Enterprise subscriptions and partner sandboxes for Dynamics 365 Operations Application, Sales, Field Service and Customer Service.
Security partners also get 50 users for Microsoft Viva, 100 M365 E5 users, 12 Business Premium users, 25 M365 EDU A5 users, two Windows 365 Enterprise users, 20 Microsoft Project Online users and five Microsoft Visio Online users.
Security partners also receive two Windows IoT software licenses, 100 Windows Server Standard 2022 licenses, 32 Windows Server 2022 Data Centre licenses, 16 SQL Server licenses, 100 System Centre Standard licenses, select client-access licenses (CALs) and more.
Partners can also qualify for the security specialisation to increase the Azure production credits value to US$9,000 a year, increase the Azure development and test credits to US$24,000 a year, an additional 10 Visual Studio Enterprise subscriptions and an additional 50 M365 E5 users.
Like specialised business apps partners, specialised security partners also get a label to displ