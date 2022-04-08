The six new designations replacing Microsoft's Gold and Silver competencies

Solutions Partner For Modern Work

Replacing the largest number of gold and silver competencies, the new “solutions partner for modern work” designation takes the place of six separate competencies. Those competencies are cloud productivity, collaboration, communications, messaging, small and midmarket cloud solutions, and Windows and devices.

Microsoft has different rules for reaching 70 points and qualifying as a modern work partner depending on whether a partner business targets enterprises or small- to medium-sized businesses.

Eligible products for points for modern work partners include Intune, Exchange, ProPlus, Sharepoint, Teams, Teams Calling, Teams Meetings, Teams Phone, Teams Platform, and Yammer.

Partners of any size can earn 20 points for net customer adds, 10 points for intermediate certifications, 15 points for advanced certifications, 30 points for usage growth and 25 points for deployments.

Partners that target smaller businesses can get the 20 points for net customer adds with 10 customers added during the trailing 12 months. Customers count if their paid available units (PAUs) for at least one eligible workload is more than 10 and at most 300. If they are more than 300, then the customer is considered an enterprise.

Modern work partners that target enterprises can get the 20 points for net customer adds for five customers added during the trailing 12 months. Customers count if their paid available units for at least one eligible workload is more than 300.

Customer adds must be deduped to avoid multiple credits for a single customer with multiple association types.

For modern work partners that target smaller businesses and want the full 10 points for intermediate certifications, they must have two employees with at least one of the following certifications: Microsoft 365 Fundamentals, Managing Modern Desktops, Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator Associate, Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams administrator associate and Microsoft 365 Certified: Developer Associate.

The number of employees increases to four for partners that target enterprises.

If modern work partners who sell to smaller businesses are trying to get the full 15 points for advanced certifications, they only need one person to be a Microsoft 365 Certified: Enterprise Administrator expert. Partners targeting enterprises need two people with the certification.

How modern work partners earn the 30 points for usage growth further depends not only on what kind of customer they target, but also their partner association type.

The partner association type that earns the most points will count for the partner, but partners cannot earn points from multiple association types for one metric.

For modern work partners targeting small businesses – businesses with paid available units between 10 and 300 – if the partner is in the Cloud Solution Provider program, it needs at least growth of 2,000 monthly active users year over year. Claiming Partner of Record (CPOR) associations only need growth of 500 monthly active users year over year.

For partners targeting enterprises – businesses with paid available units of more than 300 – if the partner is a Claiming Partner of Record, the partner needs to grow more than 1,000 monthly active users. If the partner is a Direct Partner of Record, the partner needs to grow more than 4,000 monthly active users.

Partners targeting smaller businesses can get points from tenants with paid available units between 10 and 300. Paid available units of more than 300 makes a customer an enterprise, and thus they count for points for partners targeting large businesses.

Usage growth is calculated based on monthly active users at the time the workload or customer was claimed by or associated with the partner during the trailing 12 months. Partners don’t get credit for monthly active users that existed before the claim or association.

To earn the 25 points available for deployments growth for partners targeting smaller businesses, Claiming Partners of Record need five net new deployments and Cloud Solution Provider partners need 10 net new deployments.

For partners that target enterprise customers, Claiming Partners of Record need five net new deployments. Direct Partners of Record need 10 net new deployments.

Deployments are counted if the monthly active usage is more than 40 percent of paid available units in the given month. Microsoft does not count deployments that were already more than 40 percent at the time a partner claimed or became associated