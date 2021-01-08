The ten top semiconductor news stories of 2020

Manufacturing problems prompt Intel to delay 7nm chips
After experiencing years of manufacturing issues with 10-nanometer processors, Intel revealed in July that it had identified a defect in the manufacturing process for its next-generation, 7nm products.
The disclosure came less than a year after Intel released its first 10nm processors for volume, which only happened after years of delays. The company said the defect put the 7nm process 12 months behind schedule and is expected to cause a six-month delay in the launch of 7nm products as a result, with its first 7nm product, a client CPU, now expected to arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.
Intel’s chief engineering officer, Venkata Murthy Renduchintala (pictured), departed the company shortly after the disclosure, and the company’s Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group was reorganized into separate groups covering the development, manufacturing and design of new products.
Despite the setback, Intel CEO Bob Swan said the company will continue to release competitive products, whether they are manufactured by Intel or an external foundry. By January 2021, the company was expected to decide to invest in additional 7nm capacity or make orders with an external foundry or both.