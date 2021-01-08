The ten top semiconductor news stories of 2020

A disruptive year for the semiconductor industry

2020 was a pivotal year for the semiconductor industry, with major events happening for Intel, AMD and Nvidia, three companies that have an outsize impact in the IT world.

All three companies announced or closed major, multibillion-dollar M&A deals while also releasing new processors and shifting their product strategies. And while AMD continued to gain market share against Intel in the x86 processor market, Arm emerged as a bigger threat than ever before in both the PC and data center markets, thanks to customers like Apple and Amazon Web Services.

In a sign of how disruptive 2020 was for the semiconductor market, the biggest news event of the year happened in the final days of December—something that could significantly change Intel’s future.

These were the 10 top semiconductor news stories of 2020.

This article originally appeared at crn.com