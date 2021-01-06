The top 10 channel program changes of 2020

Dell gives partners 20 percent margins on PowerStore

Dell Technologies is looking to open up the storage floodgates via the channel by providing partners with a 20 percent margin on PowerStore deals, along with a new Deal Desk partner support service to help drive more PowerStore wins.

“The partners have spoken to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d really like to see a more predictable and profitable margin,’” said Scott Millard, senior vice president, global channel, alliances and OEM specialty sales in an interview with CRN. “We are now targeting an average margin for our partners at 20 points with PowerStore. … We know how critical it is that we work with partners to continue to grow our share and market leadership. The partners have told us these are investments we need to make, so we’re listening.”

