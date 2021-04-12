The top channel job shifts of 2021 so far

SAP names new regional boss
10 February
German software giant SAP promoted Paul Marriott to lead the company in the Asia Pacific and Japan region.
Promoted from the role of regional head of operations, his remit will cover Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, the Indian subcontinent and South East Asia and will report to the company’s global customer success exec Scott Russell.
“SAP has a heritage of over 30 years in Asia, helping over 46,000 enterprises big and small to be successful,” Russell said.
“I am confident that Paul’s tenure with customers in APJ as well as his relentless focus on delivering customer value and outcomes will help enterprises accelerate their next phase of digitization.”
Read the full story here.