The top channel news from AWS Re:Invent

An expanded partnership with Accenture, Syntax landing premier partner status and Kasten by Veeam becoming a launch partner of Amazon Web Services‘ Marketplace for Containers Anywhere were among the biggest announcements from AWS partners during the re:Invent conference held online and live in Las Vegas.

Held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, this year’s re:Invent was in person and online, unlike last year’s event, which was held online only due to the pandemic. Attendees of the 2021 re:Invent needed to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and masked.

Here are some of the biggest announcements from AWS technology and consulting partners.

This article originally appeared at crn.com