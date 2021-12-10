The top channel news from AWS Re:Invent

HPE subsidiaries deepen AWS support
Aruba Networks and Zerto, two Hewlett Packard Enterprise subsidiaries, announced new support of AWS during re:Invent.
Aruba announced new support and integration between Aruba SD-WAN and AWS Cloud WAN. Aruba users can now use the AWS Cloud WAN policy-based framework to create wide-area network topologies with network segmentation that aligns with the Aruba SD-WAN fabric.
Local-area network and wide-area network segmentation at the edge is available from headquarters and branches across AWS, according to an Aruba statement.
Aruba previously served as a launch affiliate on past AWS network services AWS Transit Gateway Connect and automation through the application programming interface of AWS Transit Gateway Network manager.
The solution aims to simplify how users integrate SD-WAN with hybrid and multi-cloud services, according to Aruba. Users can segment devices, applications, services and other elements into secure end-to-end zones. Users also gain one-click EdgeConnect virtual private cloud instantiation with automatic network deployments. Aruba Orchestrator and Aruba Central enables Aruba SD-WAN and AWS Cloud WAN integration.
Meanwhile, Zerto announced the availability of In-Cloud for AWS, a cloud-native software offering for disaster recovery for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2).
This offering scales to protect more than 1,000 instances across regions availability zones and accounts, according to Zerto. The offering scales with orchestration and automation instead of agents. Zerto In-Cloud for AWS will enter the AWS Marketplace early next year.