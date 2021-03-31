The top IT channel acquisitions of 2021, so far

2 March
Cisco wraps US$4.5B Acacia Communications deal
After a tumultuous two months, Cisco Systems is now the owner of Acacia Communications Inc., after a majority of Acacia’s shareholders approved the deal.
The networking giant announced that it completed its US$4.5 billion Acacia acquisition on Monday after inking a new deal with Acacia in January. Together, Cisco said that Acacia’s technology will strengthen its innovation capabilities across software, silicon and optics, and enhance Cisco’s “Internet for the Future” strategy.
Acacia employees will join Cisco’s Optics business, as part of the Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, led by Senior Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Davidson.
Cisco first announced plans to buy Acacia Communications for US$70 per share in cash in a US$2.6 billion deal on a fully diluted basis in July 2019.
Acacia in January opted to end the agreement, saying Cisco failed to get approval from the Chinese government’s State Administration for Market Regulation before the termination deadline, which was 8 January 2021.
