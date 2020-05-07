Vendors step up with COVID-19 relief

Microsoft

By far the most popular offer from Microsoft has been its Teams collaboration software which it has offered free for six months.

The vendor has also loosened some requirements mfor its channel.

Partners with a competency anniversary date between 1 January and 30 June 2020 will receive an extension until their next anniversary date, in 2021.

For partners enrolled in Azure advanced specializations with a renewal date before Dec. 31, meanwhile, Microsoft will now extend the anniversary date until June 30, 2021.

Partners in the Azure Expert MSP program with audit or renewal dates in 2020--or partners looking to apply for the program for the first time--will also get extensions and loosened audit requirements in some cases, according to Microsoft.

Additionally, for training and certifications, Microsoft is increasing the number of digital testing centers so certification exams can be done at home, waiving rescheduling fees, and extending exam voucher expiration dates.

There are also several updates to incentives for Microsoft partners.

Incentive payouts are being increased for non-FastTrack partners who work with customers to achieve 15-percent usage in Teams deployments, while FastTrack partners will now be eligible for a new incentive "at the lowest qualified entitlement level," Schuster said. Those incentives are being offered through Sept. 30.

As for the Microsoft Partner Agreement, partners that have not accepted the agreement as of April will not be prevented from transacting as originally communicated.