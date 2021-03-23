What to know about the US$7.2B Synnex-Tech Data merger

1. Synnex, Tech Data play in 5 continents, 100 countries
The combined Synnex-Tech Data will generate US$57 billion of revenue from more than 100 countries across five continents.
In the Americas, Synnex and Tech Data have operations in 11 countries, US$34 billion in revenue, and 12,000 employees. Synnex and Tech Data are roughly the same size in the region, with Tech Data generating US$16.6 billion in Americas sales in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2020.
In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Synnex and Tech Data have operations in 26 countries, US$20 billion in revenue, and 8,000 employees. Virtually all that revenue is from Tech Data, which generating US$19.1 billion in European sales in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2020. Neither Synnex nor Tech Data has any presence in Africa.
In Asia-Pacific, Synnex and Tech Data have operations in 13 countries including Australia, US$3 billion in revenue, and 3,000 employees. Synnex is slightly larger in the region, with Tech Data generating US$1.3 billion in Asia-Pacific sales in the fiscal year ended 31 January, 2020.