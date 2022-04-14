Which Microsoft cloud products for nonprofits will get price hikes?

Office 365 E1
The price changes include the nonprofit Microsoft Office 365 E1 license increasing by 25 percent – or 50 US cents – going from US$2 to US$2.50.
By comparison, in March, commercial Office 365 E1 licenses increased by US$2, from US$8 to US$10, also 25 percent.
Aimed at larger nonprofits, E1 can come with a grant for up to 2,000 licenses for eligible staff members through an Enterprise Agreement, according to Microsoft.
Office 365 E1 includes Microsoft services such as Exchange, OneDrive, Teams and SharePoint. However, it doesn’t include popular Office applications such as Word, Excel and Outlook, according to Microsoft. Those apps are included with more expensive offerings.
These users can instead use Web versions of Word, Excel and other apps, according to Microsoft. They do receive file storage and sharing with 1 terabyte of OneDrive storage. They also receive business class email, calendar and contacts with a 50 gigabyte inbox and unlimited online meetings, instant messaging (IM) and audio, HD video and web conferencing.
E1 users get an intranet site with customizable security settings, a corporate social network to help employees collaborate across departments and locations and work management tools to help teams create plans, organize, assign and collaborate around tasks.
They can also broadcast meetings on the internet to up to 10,000 people, who can attend in a browser on nearly any device, among other features.