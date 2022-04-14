Which Microsoft cloud products for nonprofits will get price hikes?

About a month after increasing the prices on multiple packages of Microsoft 365 and Office 365 products, the tech giant has announced an upcoming price increase for its offerings aimed at nonprofits.

Microsoft will increase the prices of five nonprofit product packages in September, according to the company. The packages include popular Microsoft applications such as Word, Excel, SharePoint and Teams.

CRN US has reached out to Microsoft for comment.

The five packages are Office 365 E1, E3 and E5; Microsoft 365 E3 and M365 Business Premium. The price increases range from 9 percent to 28 percent and from 50 US cents to US$1.25.

All of the offerings, except for O365 E3, are increasing by the same percent as their commercial counterparts, according to Microsoft.

M365 E5, Microsoft Business Standard and Frontline nonprofits products will not change their prices, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft will continue to provide nonprofits discounts of up to 75 percent on other M365 products, according to the company. Local markets may see some price adjustments. Sellers can’t use an early commitment to avoid the price increases.

On April 4, Microsoft ceased providing grants for most on-premises software and shifted to a cloud-first grant program to promote nonprofits’ move to the cloud.

This article originally appeared at crn.com