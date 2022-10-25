Who spoke at Equinix's Women in Tech charity event?

Equinix has teamed up with the Women Leaders Network to host a Women in Tech charity luncheon to inspire women in the industry and equip them with knowledge to overcome challenges.

The event was hosted at the Botanic House in Sydney, livestreamed to in-person gatherings in Melbourne and Perth.

Over the three cities, 200 women attended the event.

This event is a charity not for profit luncheon where donations go to The Smith Family’s Girls at the Centre program.

Panelists discussed their experiences in overcoming barriers to women in the technology industry and issues females are facing at work.

ABC News reporter and journalist Kathryn Robinson led the discussion. The panel included Natasha Leist (Zscaler), Angela Fox (Dell Technologies), Gillian Russel (Cochlear) and Dana Spasenoska (Oracle). Pictured L to R: Kathryn Robinson, Natasha Leist, Angela Fox, Gillian Russel and Dana Spasenoska.